WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E broke attendance records over the weekend, which left people headed for fun stuck in some major traffic trouble.
Tens of thousands of people came out to The Big E this weekend, causing traffic to be backed up for hours.
We spoke with one local business about how all the traffic affects their business.
Traffic was at a standstill on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield this past weekend, leaving local businesses to close up shop.
"As a direct neighbor to The Big E, we spend really more time planning for the weeks of The Big E than we do the other 50 weeks of the year," said Nicholas Katsoulis with Spartan Auto Care.
A time-lapse taken from Western Mass News SkyCam in Springfield showed traffic consistently backed up for miles all day and night on Saturday.
Spartan Auto Care said the traffic has a big impact on their operation.
"The traffic on Saturdays and Sundays is inundating. It has forced us to close our business on Saturday during the fair," Katsoulis explained.
So exactly how many people were at The Big E this weekend? According to fair officials, more than 170,000 people visited Saturday. That's a record.
On Sunday, the crowds poured in with more than 130,000 people in attendance.
"Our facility here in West Springfield sees a 50 percent decline in revenue for the month of the fair," Katsoulis noted.
Western Mass News spoke with West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, who said the traffic is not out of the ordinary.
"This weekend wasn’t unexpected. The middle weekend is always notoriously the busiest weekend and then you through in perfect 85 degree weather and you have a recipe for high attendance," LaFrance explained.
LaFrance said people probably waited an hour or two on Saturday in traffic to get in, while officers at the West Springfield Police Department have been working hard to make sure everyone is safe and traffic keeps flowing.
"So we have many officers on traffic detail directing traffic. We have five motorcycle officers helping with traffic and accident scenes. Our cruisers are two man cruisers down at The Big E for the weekends, so we are really doubling up and adding more officers for The Big E," LaFrance explained.
