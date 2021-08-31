WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E is now less than three weeks away and Tuesday morning, fair officials provided a glimpse of some of the new foods making their debut at the fair this year.
A food preview was held at the Storrowton Carriage House pavilion.
Among the new items you'll be able to chow down on this year include:
- Calabrese Market & Deli: Pasta salads, paninis, and a Caprese salad made of a medley of grape tomatoes, fresh Cilingini mozzarella, garlic and basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- The Speakeasy by Stanley: Cocktails - The Old Fashioned; the Rickey. Martinis: French 75; Mary Pickford; Bee’s Knees
- Emma’s – Kora’s cookie dough on a stick (five different flavors)
- All American Craft Beer Bar & Grill: Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese, Cider Bomb, Buffalo Chicken Meatballs - served with Ranch Dressing, Nacho Grande – Beef Chili or Texas BBQ Pork, Specialty Smashed Sliders N’ Fries - All the ingredients are mixed together with herb spices, sirloin, chuck roast and short ribs
- #1 Big MICK “E” – Double meat, Big E sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
- #2 Getting Messy – Double meat, bacon & BBQ sauce
- The Big E Bakery – Pumpkin Big E cream puffs
- The Deep South Company – New “take out” sections featuring:
- Best Sandwich Ever – Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
- Fresh Salad Company – Harvest Cranberry Salad
- Top The Crust – Cauliflower crust pizzas
- The Big E Square Pizza – Giant size square cut pizza
- The Big Piece of Cake – Extra-large piece of cake (strawberry, lemon, triple chocolate, tiramisu, carrot, and gluten free chocolate, all topped with our homemade whipped cream)
- Fried Arancini Balls – Buffalo chicken stuffed and cheese stuffed
- Hot honey chicken bites
- Deep Fried Tacos
- The Coffee Break: Deep-fried pineapple with coconut sauce
- Chompers: Potato and corn chomper dipped in roasted red pepper ranch (vegetarian)
- MeatballFactory: Bacon-wrapped Dilly Dilly Dog
- The New England Craft Pub: Taco “Bag” including Fritos, fire roasted corn salad and cheese!
- The Wurst Haus: Wurst Poutine made French fries, German beer cheese, roasted red peppers topped with their famous bratwurst with an option to add on sauerkraut
- White Hut: White Hut “Biggie” Waffle Burger made of double bacon cheeseburger topped with fried onions between two waffles (add on - sliced grilled hot dog) with side of syrup
- Moolicious: New hard ice cream flavors
- Noujaim’s Mediterranean Foods: Bread pudding, meat pies, and homemade hummus
- Storrowton Tavern – Blackened mac and cheese and gazpacho
The Big E will run from September 17 through October 3. The 17-day event has grown to become the largest fair in the northeast.
