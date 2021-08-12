WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--After a year without the Big E due to COVID-19, this upcoming fair is a huge opportunity to earn money for small businesses and vendors. The fair, however, is taking place at the intersection of two major problems affecting the country: the continued rise of COVID-19 cases and the decline of available workers in the service industry.
"I have a family that helps me out here in Wisconsin," said George Martin.
Right now, Bille's Baked Potatoes are at the state fair in America's Dairyland. But when owner George Bartin brings them back for the Big E in a few weeks, he will also be practiced at COVID-19 safety.
"We’ve added hand sanitizers...It’s a different world and we’re all adjusting," said Martin.
In West Springfield, Big E vendor Calabrese's Market is cutting fair locations from six down to five to avoid having one of the stations indoors. A rule Tony Calabrese said fair reps have changed this year due to COVID-19.
"If you don’t want to do that location, you don’t lose the location. So they’ve been very fair," said Calabrese.
But calabrese said he has a bigger problem: finding workers who will help make and serve the food.
"We bring over from our deli probably about 10 workers, but I need at least 15 more," said Calabrese.
The struggle to get workers back on the job was addressed by Governor Charlie Baker at a press conference Thursday. With the state's unemployment rate hovering around five percent for May and June, Baker announced more efforts for job retraining and apprenticeships ahead of the state's largest virtual job fair next week.
"Sometime this fall, about 300 thousand people will lose those enhanced unemployment benefits when they end the week of September 4. We think it’s critically important that we do all we can here in Massachusetts to make sure people have opportunities to find their way back into the job market," said Governor Baker.
In the shorter term, Calabrese has tried a more creative tactic to get people interested in getting back to work.
Everybody who comes in the deli I’m just asking everybody...'hey if you know anybody that wants to work at the big e, a kid, older lady,'" said Calabrese.
The state's virtual job fair through MassHire will run August 16th-20th. It will feature different industries on different days. Information on the job fair could be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.