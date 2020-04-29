WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E Fairgrounds continues to be a COVID-19 testing site for first responders.
Tonight Western Mass News got answers on the status of the much anticipated New England Big E Fair in September.
As of now, the Big E Fair is still on.
The president and CEO of the Big E Gene Cassidy told Western Mass News he is looking past May 18.
He wants to look ahead to when this coronavirus pandemic is over and said his outlook on the future is optimistic.
Also, the National Guard at the Big E Fairgrounds did receive food from local restaurants today as a thank you for helping other first responders get tested for COVID-19.
