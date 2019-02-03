CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight New England will experience another Boston against L.A. match up!
The Patriots take on the Rams for another championship title only on CBS3 starting at 6:30 p.m.
And fans across New England are feeling the game day jitters while the bars and restaurants are preparing for the big night.
Western Mass News stopped by the Rumbleseat in Chicopee this morning as they ready for a busy night.
The Rumbleseat will be opening their doors at 5 o'clock for fans to come in and grab a seat before the big game kicks off on CBS3. You can also expect prizes to be given out before and during the game!
While some of you may opt to stay at home, others are heading out to watch the game with friends and community members who are waiting on Tom Brady's 6th ring.
With this being Tom Brady's 9th appearance fighting for a championship title.
fans in New England have been spoiled by this gift we call Tom Brady for years...and of course coach Bill Belichick too!
Not only is it all hands on deck at the Rumbleseat tonight, but at Tap Sports Bar at MGM Springfield as well.
It's the first time football fans will be able to watch the big game at this downtown casino.
Tap kicks off their festivities at 4 p.m. There will be a DJ, beer and food specials ...and bowling too.
Of course many bars and restaurants across western Mass. will have the Pats VS Rams game on tonight. So stop by your favorite one or just wing it and check out a new place!
Either way, be sure to tune in to the game only on CBS3 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.