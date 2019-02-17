BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Belchertown Fire Department served the public breakfast this morning as a way to connect with the community and raise money for life saving equipment.
It was the first of two Winter breakfasts and the turnout was strong!
Western Mass News was there Sunday morning, and you could smell the pancakes and the coffee inside the fire station. Multiple tables were lined up and filled with people.
Today's event was for the community to connect and honor the firefighters. It was also to support them and help raise money for programs at the station and other devices the fire station may need.
"We started our breakfast probably 18 years ago mostly in the winter because everyone is tied up in their house and we supplement money for our training program and anything the town doesn't have," Deputy Chief, Darryn Beaudry explains.
Every donation from Sunday's event will go towards the purchase of the Lucas Automated CPR Compression Units.
Kids at the breakfast today were also allowed to explore inside the fire trucks and learn about some of the equipment.
This is the first winter breakfast of the season. We're told another one will take place around March.
