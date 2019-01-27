FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Patriots are heading to the big game today and they are being sent off to Atlanta in style!
Hundreds of fans have gathered at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this morning to root for the team ahead of the big game next Sunday.
The New England Patriots will be going up against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, February 3rd from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA only on CBS3 at 6:30 p.m.
Are you at Gillette Stadium today to cheer on the Patriots or know someone who is? Snap a photo and send your favorite to shareit@westernmassnews.com for the news!
Western Mass News is at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this morning and what a crowd!
There's lots of excitement in the air! The Blue Man Group is going to get this crowd pumped up before the rally gets going around 10:30 a.m.
Then the Patriots captains are going to get up to the podium and speak to the fans.
The buses will leave for Atlanta at Noon.
Western Mass News will be streaming the festivities on Facebook after the show on ABC40, so tune in!
