LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the past eight years, Big Y has collected American flags in any condition to honor our nation and Flag Day, which is just a couple of weeks away.
The grocery chain pairs up with organizations affiliated with the military to see them properly retired.
American flags aren’t just in demand at cemeteries right now, but at every Big Y location, there is.
“As an American-owned company, we're very proud to be able to do it.," said Brian Pepe, store director at Big Y in Longmeadow.
Pepe told Western Mass News they’re collecting American flags in honor of Flag Day and they’ll take them in any shape.
“Any flags...worn, soiled, anything like that. Bring 'em down, throw them in the box. We take care of them from there," Pepe added.
The grocery chain is joining forces with those with those who know what to do with a tattered flag.
The Longmeadow store chose American Legion Post 293 in the neighboring East Longmeadow.
“Some towns, it's the Boy Scouts, military organizations. They retire them in the proper way," Pepe noted.
One collection we saw Friday was only one day old, but five flags have already been collected. By the end of it all, we're talking twenty times that.
“Last year, we collected about 100 of them. [That box will be filled?] Oh yeah, 100 percent. More than once," Pepe said.
That is just one store. Many, many more have been collected since the program began.
“Since 2012, we've collected about 46,000 flags," Pepe explained.
On June 12, the collection ends.
"[Any Big Y location?] Any Big Y, Fresh Acres, Table & Vine...any one of 'em," Pepe added.
If you miss the opportunity, know this: outside Post 293, there’s a flag disposal box open 24/7. Those flags too will receive a proper retirement.
It’s actually a federal law for retired flags to be destroyed properly, usually by burning. Once all the Big Y flags are collected, we’re told a special flag retirement ceremony that conforms to the United States flag code will take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.