(WGGB/WSHM) - Another grocery store is cutting its hours in response to growing concerns over the coronavirus.
Store officials say that starting Monday, March 16, Big Y will open its locations at 7:30 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. until further notice to give employees more time to sanitize and restock store shelves.
Big Y will follow in the footsteps of Wal-Mart and Stop & Shop who have recently cut their store hours.
