SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Big Y distribution center in Springfield honored the local farmers they work with and deliver for Friday with a mural showing a traditional local farm scene.

The 425,000 square-foot facility allows about 600 local farmers and artisans to easily sell their products to Big-Y customers.

The company said this is because of its state-of-the-art technology and temperature controls to maintain and deliver these locally produced items.

At the peak of the growing season, Big-Y provides over 1,200 different types of local fruits and vegetables each year.

COVID-19 vaccinations also available at some local pharmacies LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Long lines at the Eastfield Mall have had many residents conce…