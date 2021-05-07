SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Big Y distribution center in Springfield honored the local farmers they work with and deliver for Friday with a mural showing a traditional local farm scene.
The 425,000 square-foot facility allows about 600 local farmers and artisans to easily sell their products to Big-Y customers.
The company said this is because of its state-of-the-art technology and temperature controls to maintain and deliver these locally produced items.
At the peak of the growing season, Big-Y provides over 1,200 different types of local fruits and vegetables each year.
