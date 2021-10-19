(WGGB/WSHM) -- Big Y will hold an on the spot hiring event at more than a dozen locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut Tuesday.
The supermarket chain says it is simplifying its application process in order to get more people back to work.
Hiring locations will hold interviews and hiring managers will make on the spot job offers for full time positions between 4 and 7 p.m.
Locations looking to hire employees in Western Mass include Springfield, Northampton, Wilbraham and Westfield.
Currently, there are openings at Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Gas and Convenience Stores, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Spirits and Big Y's Fresh and Local Distribution Center.
Open positions include bakery, meat, seafood, in-store kitchen, deli, department managers, assistant managers, cashiers, porters, equipment operators and overnight stock clerks.
Anyone 18 years and older is able to apply in advance online by clicking here.
