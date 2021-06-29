(WGGB/WSHM) -- If you’re in need of a job, Big Y is here to help. The Springfield-based supermarket chain held its first ever company-wide hiring event at over 75 of its locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut on Tuesday.
Jim Alamed, the Big Y store director in Chicopee, said their company knows people are eager to get back to work, so they want to make the hiring process as seamless as possible.
“We really just want to build our bench with some high-quality folks that enjoy socializing in a community atmosphere, but also learning a trade or scale,” Alamed said.
Each Big Y location is holding interviews where hiring managers can make on-the-spot job offers. It’s something Juan Rivera of Holyoke hopes for after losing his job due to the pandemic.
“I’ve been unemployed for like a year, maybe two years, pretty much since the pandemic happened, so it’s been a little bit difficult finding employment, but I’m hoping to get a job,” Rivera said.
Alamed told Western Mass News that there are job openings at all Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Express gas and convenience stores, Table & Vine fine wines and spirits, and Big Y’s distribution center. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.
The Chicopee location received 80 applications for Tuesday’s event. And as for the kind of candidates they’re looking for, Big Y Employee Service Representative Karen Weiss-Gouin explained, “The ability to have a social and welcoming approach towards life in general. We look for people that socially adaptable and show empathy and handle some pressure…and also love for food and people doesn’t hurt either.”
All employees who work through the summer months will also receive a bonus in their September paychecks.
There’s another incentive for joining the Big Y team.
“If we offer job employment today, the employee - after their first week of working - will receive a $50 gift card of their choice,” Alamed said.
If you missed Tuesday’s hiring event, Big Y is still actively looking for employees. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
