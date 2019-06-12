SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Southwick grocery store was closed for a time Wednesday following an afternoon fire.
Big Y officials confirmed to Western Mass News that there was a fire at their store on College Highway in Southwick this afternoon.
Southwick fire officials told Western Mass News that the store is open, but the food preparation area remains closed.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
