EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beginning on Thursday something will be missing at all Big Y stores, single-use plastic bags.
It’s a trend many communities and some retailers in western Mass have begun to implement.
But this major supermarket chain becomes the first to go company-wide with a bag ban.
So long are the days of shopping at big y and getting a plastic bag to bring your groceries home.
Starting Thursday, you won’t find single-use plastic bags at any Big Y store in Massachusetts or Connecticut.
This because the company wants to do its part and help out the environment.
Brian Pepe, the Store Director at the Big Y in Longmeadow explained why this big decision was made for the environment.
“Of course I mean obviously, the environment is a huge cause for the company and anything we can do to support that is a great thing," Pepe explained.
Pepe told Western Mass News they have been warning customers and preparing them for the ban for months
“So we had signed up in the parking lot at all the registers we are doing announcements throughout the week and just talking to our customers," Pepe said.
Big Y is even trying to lessen the blow by offering discounts on reusable bags through August.
Making it easier for customers to transition.
Besides, they have been training their employees on how to pack and handle the reusable bags versus the plastic bags they are used to.
“Its a lot about educating you to know because it's great for the environment so making sure they understand the importance as to why we are doing it and training them how to bag a little bit differently because bagging reusable bags is different than plastic bags," Pepe said.
The paper bags are also new with sturdy handles making them easier to hold.
While the reusable bags will take some time for some customers to get used to there are also many that are embracing the change.
Sot
John Howell, a Longmeadow resident spoke about the change.
“I think it’s wonderful! Just take a look at what’s happening in our oceans and it's too late we should’ve done it a long time ago," Howell said.
For those wondering what will happen with these plastic bags at the Longmeadow Big Y...
All of the unopened boxes will be given to between bridges ministry in Springfield where organizers will use the bags to hand out clothes and food to the homeless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.