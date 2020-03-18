SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big Y World Class Market announced today that starting Thursday, March 19 they will begin to reserve early store hours for customers 60 and older or who have compromised immune systems.
This all comes in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The hours will go into effect for these customers starting at 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. tomorrow.
Other stores that have also reserved early hours for specific customers include:
- Home Depot
- Stop & Shop
- Target
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
