SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big Y World Class Market announced today that starting Thursday, March 19 they will begin to reserve early store hours for customers 60 and older or who have compromised immune systems.

This all comes in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The hours will go into effect for these customers starting at 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Other stores that have also reserved early hours for specific customers include:

  • Home Depot
  • Stop & Shop
  • Target

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.