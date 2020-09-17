SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big Y Foods has launched a 'Fresh and Local Distribution Center' to support local suppliers.
The center will feature produce from 70 farmers while representing more than 9,000 acres of farmland in the region.
The partnership helps local farmers build their business, while providing the community with locally-grown produce.
John Burney of Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow told Western Mass News he's been working with Big Y for decades.
"We're selling them a wide variety, pretty much every crop we grow we sell to Big Y, so it's been a mutually beneficial relationship. We try and give them the best quality product we can produce and in turn, they give us a fair price and do a good job on the distribution of it," Burney explained.
The new center allows for produce to be delivered as fresh as possible. Many times it's picked from the fields on the same day.
The $40 million facility is expected to fully open in early 2021.
