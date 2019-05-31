EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Attention shoppers: a popular offering at Big Y stores in western Massachusetts is coming to an end.
The remaining 'Little Ys' are being phased out, which is sad news for those who took advantage of the child care centers.
“You say I'm going to Big Y, they jump up and say 'Can I go to Little Y?' because they love it," said Joann Hurley.
Hurley is a grandmother of eight. She’s disheartened that 'Little Ys' at Big Y stores are closing on June 29.
“It makes me feel sad, ya know, because...her sister goes there," Hurley added.
That means no more toys, books, computer games, or crafts for Hurley's granddaughter, Evie, when she eventually turns three and grandma takes her shopping.
Instead, now Evie and all other three to nine year olds will be rolling along with everyone else in the store.
“Probably jumping out of her carriage. [Gonna be a little unruly, huh?] Yes, that's why Little Y is just the best," Hurley said.
We spoke with Big Y in East Longmeadow, which has a 'Little Y' that’s being phased out.
“It will be missed by the customers and the children who currently partake in this program," said Mary Ann Chiecko, store director of Big Y in East Longmeadow.
Chiecko told Western Mass News that even though hundreds of kids use their 'Little Y' the habits of shoppers have changed over the years.
“People getting home deliveries, as well as more frequent market shopping when they're coming in. It's quicker in and out. The plans, right now underway, are to make this an all-natural, organic, and gluten-free area that has really grown in the market," Chiecko added.
Though the decision has been made by Big Y, Hurley hopes they reconsider.
“Check their prime time, ya know, change the hours," Hurley said.
Big Y added that all the workers in the 'Little Ys' will be joining other departments in the store.
