SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big Y has announced it was selling six of its pharmacies to CVS.
The move affects hundreds of customers in two western Massachusetts locations.
The grocery store chain told Western Mass News the transition will happen one week from today in their East Longmeadow and Southwick stores.
Big Y Foods said despite multiple attempts to increase their prescription count, growth of those six pharmacies - including two in western Massachusetts in East Longmeadow and in Southwick - has remained stagnant.
These pharmacies face dwindling medical reimbursements and fees along with increased expenses.
Big Y has made the difficult decision to sell these prescriptions.
It's a decision, Big Y's Guy McFarlane told Western Mass News, that was not made lightly.
While declining to go on-camera, McFarlane said at the East Longmeadow store, where real estate is at a premium, the pharmacy will make way for an expanded Living Well Eating Smart natural and organic section.
Many customers we talked to are sad to see their pharmacy and it's employees leave.
While positions are being eliminated, there's no word on just how many employees are affected.
We're told customer prescriptions will automatically be transferred to nearby CVS stores.
In East Longmeadow, the CVS is 0.7 miles down the same street, North Main Street, from the Big Y.
In Southwick, the CVS is practically next door on College Highway, which is three miles from Big Y.
Customers are encouraged to pick up any remaining prescriptions or have refills made before the six pharmacies close on June 26.
Prescriptions will automatically transfer to CVS at the end of that business day.
The other four pharmacies closing include those in Norwell, Peabody, South Easton and Guilford, CT.
