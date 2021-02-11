EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another COVID-19 vaccination site has opened in western Massachusetts to help residents who may be looking to book an appointment.
The new site is operated by the Big Y pharmacy in East Longmeadow.
“I’ve been getting shots since 1959, so this doesn't bother me one way or the other,” said Richard Acchione of Springfield.
Acchione told Western Mass News he had a smooth experience at the COVID-19 vaccination site operated by the Big Y pharmacy in East Longmeadow.
“My wife happened to be in the store and they told her about this, so she came here and they took her name and my name and we set an appointment for us,” Acchione added.
The site is operating out of the vacant Staples store next door.
Students from Elms College partnered with the pharmacy to help give out the shots.
“We come as a clinical replacement, so the days we wouldn’t be on the clinical unit and we get the opportunity to kind of help out with the vaccine, help out with organization of the program,” said Elms College nursing student Olivia Koretz.
Pharmacy manager Nicole Millar told Western Mass News they have been able to administer over a thousand vaccinations so far.
“We were able to give between 250 to 300 doses daily,” Millar explained.
Big Y receives the doses through a federal program.
“We’re working through Topco through a federal partnership, through a federal pharmacy allocation that comes through the state of Massachusetts and then is distributed out to us and our stores through that federal program,” Millar noted.
Millar said the pharmacy will know within the next 24 hours how many vaccines they will receive for the next week.
“We anticipate it will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday again…We are waiting from confirmation from the state as to how many doses to expect next week,” Millar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.