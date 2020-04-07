SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big Y has announced that many of their locations will be closed for two days next week.
“We want to thank all of our retail heroes...We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them a much-needed rest," said Charles D'Amour, president and CEO of the Springfield-based grocer.
Big Y supermarkets, Table & Vine, and Fresh Acres will be closed on Sunday, April 12 and Monday, April 13.
Big Y Express gas stations and convenience stores will be closed Sunday, April 12 only.
While the locations are closed, stores will be restocked and cleaned ahead of reopening on Tuesday, April 14.
Once reopen, the stores will continue to follow their current store hours:
- 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. - Seniors and those with compromised immune systems
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - All customers
