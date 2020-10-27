(WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is coming early this year for Big Y employees.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Big Y World Class Market will be closed in observance of holidays as a gift to their essential employees during these difficult times.
“With everything that they’ve been through, they wanted them to get that rest and relaxation with their families,” said Tricia Hay, store director of Big Y on Cooley Street in Springfield.
Consideration of employees, Big Y said, was their number one reason for choosing to close their doors on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Christmas Day this holiday season.
Big Y was also closed for an entire weekend for employee appreciation earlier this year.
Western Mass News spoke with Hay about how holiday shopping will look different for them this year
"It's another way for them to feel validated that the company really appreciates what they do day-in and day-out,” Hay added.
Of course, holiday celebrations won't be the same this year due to COVID-19, but this will still at least allow Big Y employees an opportunity to spend time at home with their loved ones rather than on the clock.
The 2020 Black Friday shopping experience will also look very different for many retailers, who are choosing to stay open.
We spoke to Kate Gourde, owner and shopkeeper of Cooper’s Gifts, Apparel and Home in Agawam, about business adjustments she's making to ensure the safety of her employees and shoppers
"We are doing everything that we're supposed to do here. We're all wearing the masks...big smiles under the masks. We have a great system set-up where we have shopping baskets on the porch and that's how we keep track of how many people are in the store. We've got a good-sized store with plenty of social distancing to keep things safe and if someone does have to wait, it shouldn't be a very long wait,” Gourde explained.
Due to the shift to online shopping because of the pandemic, many retailers have already unveiled Black Friday deals extra early this year. They plan to offer these sales as early as the beginning of November.
Many of these deals will span for weeks or even the entire month of November with extra cyber pushes to encourage socially distant at home shopping and curbside pickup.
"We're calling it a ‘Shop Small’ season this year,” Gourde noted.
With extended Black Friday deals in place, you'll still be able to enjoy this annual tradition without the crowds this year.
