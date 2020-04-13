SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big Y will soon be limiting store capacity at Massachusetts and Connecticut stores.
The Springfield-based grocer announced that the limit will be put into place on Tuesday, April 14 and will be lower then guidelines established by both states "as an extra precaution to ensure our customers and employees remain safe."
If a store's capacity is met, an employee will help customers create an outdoor queue, utilizing social distancing.
One-way aisles will also be put into place, as well as social distancing markers at the checkout area.
"We understand this is not shopping as usual, but it is for your protection as well as to help keep our employees safe. Please know that we will do whatever it takes to get through this challenging time together," the company said in a statement.
All Big Y World Class Markets, including Fresh Acres and Table & Vine, remain closed Monday as part of a two-day closure aimed at giving employees a break and to help restock and deep-clean their stores. Stores are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.