SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Once COVID-19 vaccines are approved and available here in the United States, they will be available at a local pharmacy.
Big Y announced Wednesday that their pharmacies will provide the COVID-19 vaccine for free to customers as part of a federal pharmacy program.
“We are proud to partner with the United States government in order to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to our customers. When a vaccine is available, our pharmacy teams will be ready to administer them as per CDC guidelines," said Big Y President and CEO Charles D'Amour.
Big Y pharmacy staff currently provides seasonal flu and other routine vaccines. They will also take part in any additional training needed to safely administer the COVID-19 vaccine and to educate customers about the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.