SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are coming to the checkout at Big Y World Class Markets.
The company announced Tuesday that they will be eliminating single-use plastic bags at the checkouts of their 70 supermarkets and specialty stores in 2020.
Since 2014, Big Y has complied with single-use bag bans that are in place in six Massachusetts communities: Adams, Amherst, Great Barrington, Lee, Northampton, and South Hadley. They explained that the experiences in those towns led company officials to look into launching a company-wide ban.
Big Y said that each year, they use 100 million plastic bags and 3.5 million paper bags at the checkout.
"Single use plastic bags can no longer be viewed as a long term solution for our stores. Our customers and the communities we serve have made it quite clear that they prefer more environmentally friendly alternatives. We look forward to implementing this new program in all of our retail locations," said Big Y vice president of store operations Richard Bossie in a statement.
To help customers with the transition, Big Y will be offering special, discounted pricing on reusable bags throughout 2019.
The change will also impact Big Y Express locations.
