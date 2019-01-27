FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots saw the biggest turnout ever of fans for a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium Sunday!
Coach Bill Belichick made the announcement at the podium in front of thousands of fans who filled Gillette Stadium Sunday morning.
The Patriots are heading to Atlanta, GA today for the big game and fans sent them off in style!
The Patriots will be going up against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, February 3rd from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be shown only on CBS3 at 6:30 p.m. here in western Mass.
Western Mass News is at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough today and what a crowd!
There's lots of excitement in the air! The Blue Man Group started off the entertainment, getting the crowd pumped up ahead of the rally with speakers which began around 10:30 a.m.
The Patriots captains were also at the podium and spoke to fans. Tom Brady made an appearance too! Getting the crowd pumped even more and answering a few questions from fans.
Now, the Patriots are on their way to Atlanta, GA in buses with banners that read 'GO PATRIOTS'
