SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today starts another new tradition for MGM as they host the first annual 'Bike Fest' right at The Plaza with Indian Motorcycle
It's going to be a fun filled day of riding and multiple outdoor activities that the entire family can enjoy.
The two-day bike show will kick off at 9AM this morning...plus, it's free!
Folks from Indian Motorcycle and MGM Springfield put this event together to give folks a chance to show off their beautiful bikes and of course raise money for a few local charities.
You can expect live music, a delicious barbecue, beer from White Lion Brewing Company, games for the entire family to enjoy and raffles.
There will be awards for best bike in multiple categories such as American Bagger Class, Metric class, custom chopper, best trike, best of show, peoples choice and much more!
Bikers taking part are representing different organizations they are proud of such as, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Victory for Veterans, Mustang Motorcycle, The Dream Ride, and R.J Gibson Studio.
You could even get the chance to win a 2018 Indian Chief Vintage Motorcycle by entering the raffle. It costs $20 a ticket.
Now, all the money raised this weekend will be donated to Bikers Against Child Abuse, the Holyoke Soldiers Home and Dream Ride.
Again this 'Bike Fest' event starts at 9 am. It will run until 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
