SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police continue to investigate the death of a 19 year old in Springfield last night after he collided with a car while riding a dirt bike on Putnam Circle.
Authorities wouldn't confirm what led up to last night's deadly collision with the car.
Was the biker trying to stop and couldn't? Was the driver of the car at-fault in any way?
Police did tell us that this accident is only the most recent in a series of bike safety issues they've seen throughout the city.
"For the most part, dirt bikes, off-highway vehicles, ATVs are not allowed on any public road in the city of Springfield. You can't even push them on a sidewalk," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
It's an ordinance in Springfield that's been brought up before: no dirtbikes are allowed on city streets.
Springfield Police said that in some cases, the bikes can be modified with lights and mirrors to make them legal, but that wasn't the case last night.
"He had no helmet, no lights," Walsh added.
The safety issue comes down to what dirt bikes were designed for.
"Dirt bike tires are not meant to stop on city roads. Dirt bikes just are not meant to be driven with regular traffic. If you put your brakes on, they're going to slide. They're meant to work on standard dirt or other things not pavement," Walsh added.
As a memorial for the 19 year old who died Thursday night grows on Putnam Circle, a city councilor explains how the issue has grown out of hand.
"We've been getting complaints about dirt bikes and small motorized scooters for several months," said Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton.
Fenton told Western Mass News there's been an increase in dangerous bike behavior, even with the ordinance in place.
"I know there's been a lot of concern about a group called 413 Bike Life recently in that group is involved in bicycles riding in the municipal roads and in many cases, riding on one wheel, 'popping a wheelie' and it's very intimidating to drivers," Fenton noted.
Fenton said that the problem has become prominent enough to require more resources for the police department.
"The police department, as of this year, does have new Kawasaki motorbikes to be able to pursue. Officers try to follow them until they run out of gas. They're fined, ticketed, and in many cases, the bikes are seized," Walsh noted.
The investigation into last night's accident is ongoing.
We're told the driver of the car was evaluated for possible injuries.
No word on if any charges will be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.