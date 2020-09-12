SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, the 8th annual Ride to Remember kicked off across the state virtually. This event is in honor of fallen police officers and firefighters who died in the line-of-duty. Western Mass News crew was there when the bike group gathered at Beauregard & Schiavina Memorial Park in Springfield.
There was supposed to be a bike ride with tons of folks from Springfield to Boston, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, that was not possible. That did not stop people right here in Springfield from masking up and social distancing to remember fallen, first responders.
The wreath, presented during the event, symbolizes the grief a family goes through when their police officer or firefighter goes down while on duty.
“It's kind of like a family, we just bond together through this," said Michael Schiavina's sister, Maura.
Maura goes in honor of her late brother, Michael, who was shot and killed in November of 1985. He was on duty that night with Alain Beauregard, who also died along with Michael. Maura, a now-retired Massachusetts State Police lieutenant, stayed in blue in honor of her late brother.
"I carried on my profession in his memory. I loved what I did," she said. "I'm just saddened that I never had an opportunity to work with him and alongside him.”
Michael was a beacon of inspiration for her and encouraged her to enter a career in law enforcement.
"He helped me get through the academy and the training. He was always there for me. He always protected me. I miss him dearly," Maura added.
Maura and other families, who also have lost law enforcement loved ones, gathered to bike and make sure the fallen officers were never forgotten.
Beauregard’s son, Eric, was only two-years-old the day his father was reportedly shot. He feels the love of keeping his father and other fallen officer’s memories alive.
“I think it's great that all these people come together just to support us, and to keep the memory alive," Eric said.
Ride to Remember went from North Branch Parkway to and finished at the police and fire memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.