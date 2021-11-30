WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season arriving early at the Boys and Girls Club in West Springfield.
Three truckloads of bikes and scooters were delivered today gifts from Titan Tree.
Owner Adam Southworth began buying the bikes and scooters in the summer and has been assembling them by hand with his family and friends since then.
"You look at the street nowadays and you don't see any kids, you know...you don't see anybody playing outside anymore, so I'm trying to get people back outside," Southworth said.
The donation to the Boys and Girls Club has become an annual tradition and is now in its third year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.