WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season arriving early at the Boys and Girls Club in West Springfield.

Three truckloads of bikes and scooters were delivered today gifts from Titan Tree.

Owner Adam Southworth began buying the bikes and scooters in the summer and has been assembling them by hand with his family and friends since then.

"You look at the street nowadays and you don't see any kids, you know...you don't see anybody playing outside anymore, so I'm trying to get people back outside," Southworth said.

The donation to the Boys and Girls Club has become an annual tradition and is now in its third year.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.