A bike show will be coming to The Plaza at MGM Springfield.
The casino announced that, in partnership with Indian Motorcycle, the first ever Biketoberfest will be held next month.
The free and open to the public event will feature live music, White Lion beer, barbecue, games, and raffles.
Participants will include Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.), Victory to Veterans, Dream Ride, R.J. Gibson Studio, and Mustang Motorcycle.
Awards will be presented for the best bikes, as voted by the public, in categories including American Bagger Class, Custom Chopper, Best Trike, and Best of Show.
Proceeds of a $20 raffle to win a 2018 Indian Chief Vintage motorcycle will be donated to several charities including the Holyoke Soldiers Home, Dream Ride, and Bikers Against Child Abuse.
Biketoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7 from 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.