(WGGB/WSHM) -- Comedian Bill Cosby is reportedly coming back to western Massachusetts.
The 83-year-old was seen leaving his Pennsylvania home on Thursday, just one day after being released from prison after his indecent assault conviction was overturned by that state's supreme court.
CNN told Western Mass News that Cosby is expected back at his Shelburne Falls home later today.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
