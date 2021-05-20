SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Big news about the Holyoke Soldiers Home, Beacon Hill moving a huge rebuilding project, one step closer to reality.

It’s been a familiar sight just off of 1-91 here in western Mass. for decades, The Holyoke Soldier’s home. Recently it's come under intense scrutiny after 76 veterans died of COVID-19.

“These are our fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. What happened to them was horrific and we can’t let a family member suffer the way they did. We can’t let this happen ever again,” John Paradis of the Holyoke Soldier’s Home Coalition said.

Nearly a year after that deadly outbreak, a coalition of supporters, including Paradis stepped up to champion legislation to fund construction for a new Holyoke soldiers' home.

“If there’s one issue that’s totally non-partisan and above the fray of the vitriol that’s out there in society, this is it. This is care for elder veterans. If we can’t get that right, then shame on all of us as citizens, right?” Paradis said.

It is a sentiment that resonated with many locally, including State Senator John Velis, chair of the joint committee on veterans and federal affairs and himself a veteran.

“When you think about it at the end of the day, from the tragedy until today when the bill was passed in the senate, it has been veteran driven the entire time,” Velis told Western Mass News

Thursday afternoon, he along with his fellow State Senators voted unanimously, $400 million for the construction of an all-new facility as well as $200 million to care for veterans across the state.

The state has to meet an Aug. 1 deadline to complete the final application and design plans in order to receive 65 percent reimbursement from the federal government for the reconstruction project.

“If Aug. 1 comes around and it’s not submitted, that money’s gone. And my personal opinion is that money will not be there next year. So it’s absolutely critical that Gov. Baker signs this bill expediently and we get this design phase done and we get the application in and I think it needs to be done well before Aug. 1,” Velis told Western Mass News.

Both Senator Velis and Paradis told Western Mass News they expect Governor Baker to sign the bill within the next few days.