SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An ordinance banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at pet stores in Springfield is on its way to Mayor Domenic Sarno for his approval.
The goal is to stop dogs coming from puppy mills from being sold in the city, but one pet store owner claims this bill goes too far and will put him out of business.
“Unfortunately, my staff will lose their jobs, and we’ll have to go out of business,” The Puppy Place Owner and President Chris Carty said.
Carty spoke to Western Mass News about a bill passed unanimously by the Springfield City Council to ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits. He said if it becomes law, his employees will be jobless. But one local advocate said pet shops like The Puppy Place can adapt like other communities in the Bay State.
“Both Boston and Cambridge passed such an ordinance, the same ordinance that we just passed here. And there are businesses that were selling dogs, cats, and rabbits that are still in businesses. They just modified their business," Western Mass. Animal Rights Advocates President Sheryl Becker said.
Modifying the business would be to sell pet products only. Sarno is in full support of the bill in order to stop the sale of sick animals.
“You've heard horror stories that have happened to our beloved pets and these puppy-type mills and rabbit-type mills. So this is something I am very supportive of, and once the council puts it across I will sign it,” Sarno said.
The Puppy Place claimed they don’t get their dogs from puppy mills.
“We don't support puppy mills. We do our best to vet our breeders and who we’re buying dogs from,” Carty explained.
But Becker said otherwise.
“We have government documentation that we acquired with their breeder's names, proving they are from puppy mills. So the store is being dishonest about where their dogs come from,” Becker said.
Carty said he plans to appeal the ordinance once the mayor signs the bill.
“I feel like what they did was unfair, unjust, and could actually be constitutional to be quite honest with you, ” Carty said.
