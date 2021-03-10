(WGGB/WSHM) -- A new bill is proposing state licensing for pet daycare and boarding facilities. The move comes after a dog was mauled at a doggie daycare in East Longmeadow back in October and eventually died.

That dog, Ollie, would have turned one on Wednesday. His owner, Amy Baxter, and her daughter, Isabel, said they just want to make sure no other family ever has to go through this again.

“’Ollie's Law’ has been introduced in the Massachusetts House of Representatives,” Amy Baxter said.

Emotions were high as pet lovers and furry friends gathered to introduce ‘Ollie’s Law’ to the public.

“We want to remember this sweet little labradoodle, whose tail never stopped wagging, even through unimaginable suffering and pain, so please rally in support of this bill and Ollie's legacy,” Baxter

Ollie died in the fall of 2020 after he was severely injured in a dog fight while staying at an East Longmeadow doggie daycare.

Now, his family is fighting for change.

Dog mauled at East Longmeadow dog daycare has died (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a sad update to a story Western Mass News first brought you back in the fall.

“The laws are just behind the times,” Baxter noted.

Baxter said there is currently no government oversight of kennels in Massachusetts.

“The State House failed Ollie just as much as the daycare did and I knew to make peace with what happened to him, I had to advocate for change,” Baxter said.

With the support of State Representative Brian Ashe, they’ve created ‘Ollie’s Law,’ which would help ensure uniform regulation of dog day cares and kennels across the Commonwealth. The bill would establish statewide standards for training and animal care, including staff to dog ratios and injury reporting.

“There are holes in the laws. What ‘Ollie’s Law’ tries to do is correct that and give oversight to these kennels,” Ashe said.

Ashe told Western Mass News they worked to make the bill as comprehensive as possible, with a coalition consisting of kennel owners, attorneys, the state’s Department of Agriculture, the MSPCA, and more.

“We weren't just looking at it from a dog owner’s perspective. We're looking at it as what is the best thing for the Commonwealth,” Ashe explained.

Local family fights for change after mauling at dog daycare EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local woman said her dog was badly mauled at a local dog daycare prompting her to demand more oversight i…

As a dog owner himself, Ashe said he was heartbroken to hear Baxter’s story.

“It really is losing a family member,” Ashe noted.

While they wish Ollie was still with them today, Baxter and her daughter, Isabel, said making change for other families has been the best thing they’ve been able to do.

“It’s been therapeutic in a way. That’s been our way of dealing with tragedy is try to have something good come of it,” Baxter said.

Isabel Baxter-Paris, Amy’s daughter, added, “We all just really believe this bill is going to make change if it gets passed.”

Ashe said the legislation still has a long way to go. It will be assigned a number in a matter of weeks and will eventually go through the State House. He said the best thing you can do if you want to help this bill get passed for ollie is to call your state representatives and senators. For more information on ‘Ollie’s Law’ or how to contact your state representative, CLICK HERE.