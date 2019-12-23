SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Employees at the Chinese-owned rail car manufacturer CRRC in Springfield are calling it a Christmas miracle.
A Hail Mary attempt to keep the plant open despite a federal ban against Chinese-owned companies has been passed by the House of Representatives.
The deal, announced officially to employees at CRRC, came down to the wire, but a new Pentagon spending bill will help keep the doors open at CRRC.
At the CRRC manufacturing plant in East Springfield, there was applause for the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act - or NDAA. Translated, that means these employees now have job security.
“It's great news to know that I can go home tonight and not have to look for another job,” said Joshua Hunt, who works at CRRC.
Thanks to U.S. trade restrictions with China, a provision in the bill would have prohibited the Chinese-owned company from maintaining current contracts to produce rail cars for the MBTA, as well as Philadelphia and Los Angeles transit.
House Ways and Means Committee chair Richard Neal said passage of the bill is a major victory for CRRC and it's Springfield-based employees.
“I think it’s terrific news for not only the employees here, but the economy of western Mass. and indeed Massachusetts It's important to remind all that there is no domestic competitor for what CRRC does,” Neal explained.
Neal told Western Mass News that last minute negotiations - including a grandfather provision allowing CRRC to also compete for future contracts with Boston, Philly, and L.A. - came down to the wire.
Lead mechanical assembler Anthony Scavotto grew up just down the street from what is now CRRC. He's worked there for two years and credits Neal, the union, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno for saving his and the other nearly 200 jobs here.
“There's a lot of good people here who depend on these jobs and need these jobs to support their families so to have him come through is a Christmas miracle,” Scavotto noted.
Neal added, “This story was caught up in international trade tension and I thought this should not be caught up in collateral damage when men and women of good sense could find a path forward.”
The bill passed the House on December 11 and the Senate six days later. It is currently awaiting President Trump's signature.
Changes to the bill also include a two-year grace period during which time CRRC can bid for any transit contract other than Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.