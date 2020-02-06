(WGGB/WSHM) - A huge first step forward for a bill to allow undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts to apply for driver's licenses.
It passed out of the Transportation Committee yesterday and supporters couldn't be happier.
Similar legislation has been introduced three times in recent years, but this is the first time a bill has moved out of the committee and is headed for a possible vote in the Senate.
"It is probably the most concrete way that would improve the lives of undocumented folks in this state," Andrea Schmid, the co-director for the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, tells us.
On Wednesday, the state legislature's Transportation Committee voted in favor of a bill to allow immigrants without legal status to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license.
Among those voting 'yes', state representative for the first Hampshire District and member of the Transportation Committee, Lindsay Sabadosa, who tells Western Mass News in part:
“This will allow all people in Massachusetts…to become safe, licensed, and insured drivers, allowing us to join the 14 other states that have prioritized road safety and treating their immigrant communities with dignity and respect.”
Andrea Schmid says 160 businesses across the Pioneer Valley are supporting this legislation and says this is a public safety issue.
"The way folks are most vulnerable to getting caught up in deportation pipeline is getting pulled over by a police officer and not having a license and getting detained, so this has been a huge issue," continued Schmid.
She says this is the third time legislation like this has been introduced, but it is the first time it has moved out of the committee.
"It’s a small victory. We know what we want this bill to pass, but it’s a huge deal," stated Schmid.
Schmid also says driving is a right, not a privilege.
"It’s a necessity and folks have to do it anyway. They are doing it anyway," added Schmid.
While this bill goes next to the Senate, Governor Baker has said he would likely veto any such measure if it lands on his desk.
