SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Western Mass News is getting answers about new proposed state legislation would use red light cameras to catch traffic offenders in Massachusetts.
On Monday, a new bill was proposed by Governor Charlie Baker that aims to reduce the number of fatal traffic accidents caused by running red lights, but some groups are concerned about what implications this could have for citizens' privacy and potential racial profiling.
The Baker administration filed legislation today, looking to improve drivers' safety in Massachusetts. One of the items in the bill would use red lights at cameras to hold drivers responsible, which they also hope will reduce fatalities on the roadways.
“Red light camera enforcement has been proven again and again to reduce fatal crashes at red lights and pedestrian deaths as well,” said Mass. Acting Secretary of Transportation Jamie Tesler.
We were wondering what residents in the Bay State thought of the proposal. One Springfield resident told Western Mass News that he wants to make sure drivers are given their fair share of justice.
"You broke the law, you get a ticket,” said Brian Ahern of Springfield.
In the northeast, Rhode Island, Delaware, and New York are the only states that utilize red light cameras. Baker responded to questions about how the cameras would be used and whether they would be required statewide.
“It's an opt-in for municipalities and secondly, it's going to be driven by the ticket on the license plate on the automobile. We can use data based on that to determine whether it's being inappropriately used, being put in certain intersections and not in others,” Baker noted.
Some groups are concerned about what this proposed law could mean for profiling drivers and infringing on drivers' personal rights.
We reached out to Carol Rose, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, who said in a statement, in part:
“The ACLU is concerned that, at a time of nationwide calls to reimagine policing, this proposal seeks to expand law enforcement’s footprint on our roads. Driving safety is an important issue, but policymakers must also address the presence of racial profiling on our streets and highways."
One local police department is in favor of the idea. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us the cameras would be used fairly to catch all violators.
"It wouldn't be so much about catching someone. It would be more about a deterrent to running red lights and preventing accidents and preventing deaths,” Walsh noted.
Massachusetts currently has traffic cameras in place, but cannot hold guilty red light offenders accountable.
This legislative package builds upon laws enacted in 2019 to prevent and enforce distracted driving, Baker said.
The bill would also require motorists to maintain a 3-foot safe passing distance and drive at a reasonable speed when passing a bicyclist or pedestrian when there isn’t any physical separation like a bike lane. Thirty-six other states have similar “safe distance” requirements.
Another change aimed at protecting pedestrians and cyclists would require all state-owned and operated vehicles over 10,000 pounds to have side guards, convex mirrors and cross-over mirrors. Side guards protect bicyclists and pedestrians from being swept under large vehicles, particularly when they are making turns at intersections.
Other elements of the bill would expand crash reporting requirements to mandate that drivers report all crashes involving pedestrians, bicyclists, public works or public safety personnel working in the right of way, individuals on farm tractors, and users scooters and in-line skates
The bill would also create an advisory group to clarify the status in state law and local regulation of “micro-mobility” low-carbon transportation solutions like scooters and bikes.
