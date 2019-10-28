WESTFIELD/WEST SPRINGFIELD , MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New billboards up in Westfield and West Springfield are grabbing people's attention.
They share an important message to not drive while high.
The billboards were put up by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and they are starting to catch the eyes of drivers.
Driving along River Street in West Springfield a giant billboard displays a simple message.
This is a sign that you shouldn't drive high.
Local police departments like Springfield and West Springfield have drug recognition officers trained to identify if someone is driving under the influence of drugs, like marijuana.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News its important for people to remember while recreational marijuana is legal in the state, you cannot smoke in your car while driving and neither can your passengers.
Rosalind Pollan said the new billboards are a good reminder for drivers.
"I spent I lot of time living in Cambridge so there was a lot of pot-smoking and people we're pretty casual about driving because they were feeling good. When you're drunk you often feel kind of lousy or nausea, but when you're high you feel such a good mood and your judgment is off and that's scary," Pollan said.
Penalties for drugged driving in Massachusetts are the same as drunk driving violations.
