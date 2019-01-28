SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Achim Bailey was last seen 15 days ago and police said that they are following up on new leads in the case.
Just a few days ago, his phone was found in the last place it was pinged.
Police have confirmed to Western Mass News that it was Bailey's phone that was found Friday afternoon, but now, there is even more of a push to find out what happened to him.
Over the weekend, Springfield Police were flooded with tips in the case of Achim Bailey. The 23 year old went missing January 13 after leaving Samuel’s in Springfield, but they said that they need more.
"We received a bunch of tips over the weekend. The investigators working the case are working all angles right now. Keep feeding us tips," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Recently, five billboards have gone up in Massachusetts and Connecticut with Bailey's picture and the number to call for anyone with information. This is paid for by Lamar Advertising, the company that owns the billboards. They often try to help police with information.
"Lamar Advertising is proud to make our digital network available to local law enforcement departments and communities across the country to aid in missing persons searches or criminal investigations. Because we can update our digital billboards within minutes, we can help local officials provide critical information to the public and publicize cases in real time," said Lamar spokesperson Matthew Duddy in a statement.
Springfield Police said that they hope it reaches that person driving through who just might know something.
"Maybe they were there that night and they haven't been following the news, they don't live in the area. Maybe they know something," Walsh added.
The search for Bailey has been tireless and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he's praying for his family and his safe return home.
"I reached out to Mr. Bailey Saturday morning. I left him a voicemail. I was thinking about him and I wanted to give him a call of thoughts and encouragement," Sarno added.
If you have any information from the night Achim Bailey disappeared, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department. The department said that even if you think they must already know a detail, they might not, so reach out to them and help find Achim.
