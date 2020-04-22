SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The coronavirus has caused a global financial crisis, and funding family is a top priority for many.
A handful of states, including here in Massachusetts, have proposed bills concerning business interruption insurance that would protect small business owners who are right now being denied insurance claims.
Businesses across the state are shut down and are looking for ways to stay afloat while facing the financial crisis.
“We're hearing from small businesses across western Mass every day who are really struggling right now,” Sen. Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow.)
In a FaceTime with Western Mass News, Lesser said while this type of disaster is included in some insurance policies, more commonly, it's not.
“This is an event most insurance companies did not plan for, which is its own issue,” Lesser said.
Western Mass News is getting answers with insurance expert John Dowd, president and CEO of Dowd Agencies. He said they're seeing a flood of business interruption claims.
“Almost just as quickly, they've been denied because the coverage does not exist,” Down said.
That's because even though business interruption is standard on property insurance policies, there's one big exception.
“Business interruption is paid for under the property form, but there's a communicable disease exclusion in just about every policy,” he said.
While there is a tier of insurance that covers just about any major impacting event, Dowd said most businesses don't buy it.
“It's extremely expensive, so nobody buys it, and that's because -- when's the last time we had like this? Hundreds of years ago,” he said.
Now a handful of states are working on new legislation that would ensure that businesses are approved when filing their insurance claims, but Dowd said there's a problem with that.
“It'd basically take three months to bankrupt the insurance agencies,” Dowd said.
A proposed bill in Massachusetts aims to require some insurance companies in the Commonwealth to provide business interruption insurance coverage because of the pandemic.
Lesser said states can only do so much, and there are needs to be a federal partnership.
“We really need the federal government stepping up here expanding the disaster loan program to back-fill what the private insurance market isn't covering,” Lesser said.
Tuesday, the senate sent that bill to the Committee on Financial Services for consideration.
