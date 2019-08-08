SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the upcoming concerts at The Plaza at MGM Springfield has been canceled.
Billy Currington was scheduled to perform on Friday, August 16 as part of the MGM Live concert series.
However, MGM Springfield noted that Currington's show has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
Those with tickets can receive refunds at the M Life Rewards and cashier desk at MGM Springfield and through ticketmaster.com.
