WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you plan on going to the Big E this fall there are some new musical acts you should know about!
On Tuesday morning the fair announced two major artists will be stopping by West Springfield for some star-studded performances.
Billy Idol will perform at the Big E Arena on Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 p.m. The following weekend on Sunday, September 26th, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are scheduled to take the stage.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, July 9th at 10 a.m. You can purchase them here.
Tickets range between $30 and $40 for Pat Benatar and between $40 and $50 for Billy Idol.
The Big E fair will return to the Eastern States Exposition on September 17th and run through October 3rd.
