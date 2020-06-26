WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tomorrow marks 20 years since Molly Bish vanished from her lifeguard post in Warren, and now a special tribute is planned for her.
Western Mass News spoke with Molly’s oldest sister, Heather Bish, who wants her sister to be remembered as the kind-hearted teenager she was and the work her family has put into child safety over the past 20 years.
For the past several years well-attended vigils honored Molly Bish, the 16-year-old lifeguard who disappeared from a pond in Warren in June of 2000, but because of the coronavirus, this weekend's tribute will be a bit different.
"We’re doing sort of a hybrid format where people can make kindness rocks and put messages of hope," Heather explained.
Heather told us those messages of hope will go in her parent's garden, followed by a car caravan.
“Then at night we’re going to take a little drive and we’re going to have 20 cars representing the 20 years," Heather said.
Mass. State Police will also participate in the drive. The drive will go to Comins Pond in Warren, where Molly went missing from after her mom dropped her off for her lifeguard shift.
Molly's case has Heather focused on getting a bill passed on criminal DNA testing in the Bay State.
“What I’m looking for is a partial match. So if there is a partial match...that means someone in the family committed that crime. So its real science leading investigators in investigations," Heather explained.
In a statement to Western Mass News, released by Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early, saying quote:
"We have had many items tested for DNA over the years and we continue to do so. This case is very active and a tremendous amount of work is being done. I’m hopeful it will be solved."
The hybrid vigil for Molly Bish starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at her parent's house.
Anyone with information about the Molly Bish case is encouraged to call Mass. State Police.
