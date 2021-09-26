SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Bishop Boyd Neal passed away in a medical-related car accident Saturday morning, according to a statement from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Boyd was the senior pastor of Endtime Revival Holiness Church in Springfield as well as a mental health clinician.
Mayor Sarno released a statement Sunday reflecting Neal's community service which reads in part:
"Bishop Boyd was not only a man of the Cloth; he was a man of the community, a healing presence and gentleman who brought all together to work towards the common good of all in our Springfield community. Whether pushing for mental health causes or standing by and with our Springfield Police Department, Bishop Boyd was always genuine, humble and caring. I was proud to call him my friend."
At-Large Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman was shocked and saddened by Neal's passing. He released a statement Sunday which reads in part:
"Bishop Boyd was a genuine and passionate advocate for our entire community both as a faith leader and advocate for mental health awareness and action. Emila and I were honored to have had Bishop Boyd visit our home several times and to have supported many of his causes throughout our friendship. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who knew and worked with Bishop Neal Boyd and wish all his friends and family peace during this difficult time. His presence will be greatly missed in the City of Springfield.”
