NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, western Mass will be dealing with Arctic air and extreme temperatures.
To ensure residents are safe, the city of Northampton will be opening a warming center.
We are done with the snow, sleet, and freezing rain, but now we are moving on to the freezing cold.
The temperature outside right now is frigid and unbearable so that warming center in Northampton will be necessary today for anyone who needs a place during these conditions.
Now, the center will open their doors this morning at 8:00 a.m. and shut down tonight at 4:00 p.m.
It will be located at the Northampton Police Station community room, which is located on 29 Center Street.
Most residents have the day off today so if for any reason your heat is not working, you can head there to stay warm and have a place to call home for the day.
For those of you who are at home enjoying your day off, officials are have some tips for you to stay warm during this weather, including dressing in layers, minimize outdoor activities for the entire family, including your pets, make sure you have waterproof boots on, and wear a hat and mittens, not gloves.
You especially want to wear a scarf to protect your lungs.
