(WGGB/WSHM) - Unlike the rest of the country, Massachusetts' Black Friday madness has not officially started yet.
In just a matter of hours, the doors to stores will open as people rush to the registers for Black Friday.
Surprisingly, there is no one in line to get into the Holyoke Mall.
It may be because of the record-setting cold.
At other stores, there were people not letting the cold hold them back.
According to the National Retail Federation, more than 116 million people are planning to shop on Black Friday.
About a dozen or so people gathered along the gates of the gates outside the Wal-Mart in Chicopee at about 8:00 Thursday evening.
The early-bird shoppers tell Western Mass News that they didn't want to go on camera, because they were simply just too cold, however.
They were committed to staying until the doors opened at 1 a.m.
At Target at the Holyoke Mall, the scene was different.
Last year, the store opened at 6 a.m., but, this year, they decided to push it back to 7 a.m.
Michelle Fraisura and her friends showed up to the store at about 10:00 Thursday night, but said it was too cold to wait.
"If it was a little warmer," stated Michelle. "I could probably stand taking a nap out here, not worrying about it. It's freezing out and then, on top of that, it's way too long. If I was waiting out here for four hours, that's fine. Six plus [hours] is way too long."
The mall encouraged anyone that plans on standing outside in line for hours to bundle up, and prepare for the bitter cold.
The doors to the mall open at 12:30 a.m., with more stores opening gradually as the morning progresses.
