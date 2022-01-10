SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The arctic blast has forced local school districts to close their doors on Tuesday.
As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, Springfield, Chicopee and Lee public schools all announced that they will be closed tomorrow.
Western Mass News received a statement from Springfield Public Schools that announced the closure was due to the frigid wind chill forecast.
We spoke to one Putnam Tech student about her reaction to the news.
“I think it’s a good decision. It gives us students a chance to get a break from the school and all the work that we have to do, so I’m not gonna lie. When I found out, I was very happy about it,” said Putnam Tech junior Tiara Figueroa.
In Chicopee, school has also been called off, so students will have the day off. However, essential staff will still report for work.
We have also received word that in Holyoke, school is on as planned at this point.
