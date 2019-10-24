WESTBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- BJ's Wholesale Club in Chicopee is debuting a new delivery service for alcohol
Beer, wine, and spirits can be delivered to your door within hours of ordering it online.
"You've got parties, you got gatherings, that kind of thing, saving yourself from running out and running around," said Paula Rath of Chicopee.
As if the internet weren’t already our navigator, dictionary, and personal planner, BJ's Wholesale Club in Chicopee wants to make it your bartender.
The retailer announced Thursday a new service that will deliver wine, beer, and spirits to your home within hours of ordering it online. It's bottoms up without getting your bottom off the couch.
"Thinking about the cooler weather coming and the winter, definitely, I think so. Yes, I would do it," Rath explained.
Some feel adding an extra step in the form of a delivery person with a trunk full of alcohol could pose safety risks
"That just doesn't seem like it's a safe thing for anybody to be doing, let alone having to go and get it yourself," said Zachary Perusse.
The service is being offered at several BJ's locations in Massachusetts, with the others closer to Boston, including:
- Attleboro
- Dedham
- Franklin
- Northborough
- North Dartmouth
- Stoughton
Whether they plan to use it or not, Perusse said, "I can understand the aspect of it, but as for ordering, I would personally use it."
Customers told Western Mass News it's just one more example of companies trying to make the shopping experience go down smoothly.
"It's all about convenience nowadays, but I mean, nobody really wants to leave their house if they don't have to," Rath noted.
For more information on the delivery service and to see if it's available in your community, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.