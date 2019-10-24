WESTBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Need a little wine or beer while you're binge watching your favorite shows?
BJ's has you covered.
The wholesale club is offering Massachusetts members a new service where you can get beer, wine, and spirits online and have it delivered right to your door just hours after ordering.
The offering is an expansion of their same-day delivery service.
The Chicopee location is among several across the Bay State offering the service, in addition to:
- Attleboro
- Dedham
- Franklin
- Northborough
- North Dartmouth
- Stoughton
