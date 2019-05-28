AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Across western Mass, within the past week or so, there have been numerous black bear sightings, but professionals say it's really nothing to worry about.
If you take a look in your backyard this time of year, you’ll see plenty of green, and some of you might even see a bear.
Allison Strong with Agawam Animal Control tells Western Mass News bear sightings here in western Mass are pretty common.
“I can speak for my community. We have a very healthy bear population, so, years ago, when we saw moms with maybe one cub coming out of the den in Spring, we are seeing moms with maybe three or four,” Strong tells us.
In the last couple of days, Western Mass News viewers have sent in multiple photos and videos of black bears in a number of communities.
This past Memorial Day weekend, two bears were spotted in Longmeadow walking near the country club.
Right across the border in Connecticut, a bear was seen on Tuesday in Enfield, sniffing around someone’s lawn.
A homeowner in Chicopee spotted a mama bear and her cub climbing trees and hanging around her yard.
Over in Hatfield, a viewer sent in a photo of a bear taking a walk around his property.
In Southwick, a bear was walking down someone's driveway.
The residents say, the moment the bear heard the dogs barking, the big bear was in a hurry to leave.
In Belchertown, someone caught a big black bear walking around his property through his home surveillance cameras.
In West Springfield, two bears were seen visiting a home, hanging out behind the bushes, maybe sharing secrets or some food.
For those of you in Agawam, you might have seen one particular bear around town.
Animal Control tells us he is currently injured and has a little limp, so he is easy to spot.
“I did have the pleasure of being out in the field with some Environmental Police officers. The decision has been made to leave him alone and let him heal,” continued Strong.
Why are there so many of these bears around western mass?
“It's wherever the food is. It's wherever they want to go. It wouldn’t be unusual to see them on one of our main roads or crossing the street,” said Strong.
Strong says that bears tend to go back to wherever they had food, so, if you had a bear get into one of your bird feeders, chances are they’ll be back for seconds.
“They will remember. Whether it was as a cub, adolescent, a year before or three days before, they will remember," says Strong.
Professionals say the bears are often afraid of us, so, if you do spot one, don’t be startled.
“We recommend putting bells on your sneakers, on your wrists, a bell on your dog. They will get out of the way if you’re coming. If they are just walking around, blow your horn at them. I usually recommend this for people who have a lot of bears in their neighborhood. Use an air horn," added Strong.
While there have been multiple bear sightings, Strong says it's hard to pin point just how many bears are in western Mass or how many they’ve seen this year, because they don’t keep track of them.
However, she does say it's normal for bears to travel and cover a large territory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.